COVID-19 live updates for Dec. 31: Horry County adds nearly 200 cases on New Year’s Eve

Horry County saw another 190 cases added to its coronavirus count as the Grand Strand prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Myrtle Beach’s area total COVID-19 case count now sits at 17,985, according to the latest data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday. That is up from the 17,795 cases reported on Wednesday.

The increase comes as several South Carolina cities canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations, but some events continue across the Grand Strand.

Horry County also has seen 262 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic started in mid-March.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 31:

Health officials have performed more than 204,000 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 18,000 have returned a positive result, which results in a 15.8% rate.

The average age of a person who tests positive in Horry County is 45 years old.

In Georgetown County, there have been 2,994 coronavirus cases, with 24 deaths, according to DHEC.

Across South Carolina there have been 283,424 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. There have been a total of 4,885 deaths in South Carolina.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.