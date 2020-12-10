Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 10: More than 100 cases again added in Horry County

Following S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s statement that the coronavirus surge is the ‘worst it has been’ in the state, Horry County added 113 cases Thursday to its count, health officials announced.

Horry County has now seen 14,901 coronavirus cases and 235 deaths since mid-March, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county has just 57 hospital beds available as the occupancy rate has reached 91.8 percent as of Wednesday.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 10:

Georgetown County cases increased to 2,359 Thursday as the county has recorded 49 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC reports. Hospital bed occupancy is 91.8 percent in the county with 15 beds available.

Georgetown Middle School has shifted to remote learning only after a COVID-19 outbreak at the school landed at least 19 students and 19 teachers in quarantine. Students could return to in-person learning after the school’s winter break, but that decision will be made Dec. 18.

Across South Carolina, 225,053 coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 4,291 deaths of the virus have been recorded, DHEC figures show. At a Wednesday press conference, McMaster and health officials urged people to continue precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing even as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine begin to become available.

Of the 8,828 tests reported to DHEC Wednesday, 21.3 percent were positive. The target positivity rate is 5 percent or below, health experts say.

To get a free DHEC-sponsored test, visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.