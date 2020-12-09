Georgetown Middle School going fully remote due to coronavirus outbreak

Georgetown Middle School will go into fully remote learning beginning Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak has landed at least 19 teachers and 19 students in quarantine, according to an online dashboard that provides information on active cases in Georgetown County School District. The dashboard says three students and one staff member have tested positive.

Among those quarantined are the middle school’s principal Seth Hillman, according to an email he sent out to staff on Dec. 4.

“In the spirit of transparency, I have just been sent home to quarantine because I was around someone who just tested positive for COVID,” Hillman wrote in the email.

The district would not say how many of the 19 quarantined staff members are teachers or administrators.

The announcement about going remote was made in an email sent out Wednesday afternoon to employees of the middle school.

Ray White, spokersperson for the school district, confirmed that the middle school would be in online-only instruction until winter break.

“This decision was made due to the number of quarantined staff members who require substitutes increasing from Monday through the end of the day Tuesday,” the email states. “Additional substitutes were also required for staff members who are out for reasons not related to COVID.”

The email states that a decision will be made Dec. 18 regarding what school will look like upon the return from winter break Jan. 4.