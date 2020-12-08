Coronavirus live updates for Dec. 8: Horry’s spike continues as more than 100 cases added

Continuing a staggering trend of adding 100-plus cases each day of the past week, Horry County coronavirus cases jumped by 115 Tuesday, health officials announced.

Each day for the past week, the county has added more than 100 cases to its count, which has grown to 14,646 positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county has also recorded 235 deaths since mid-March.

Triple-digit daily caseloads haven’t been seen since the summer months, when the Myrtle Beach area was labeled as a “hotspot” by health officials and out-of-state governors warned against travel to the area.

Hospital bed occupancy in Horry County is at 90.9% as of Monday night. That means 62 beds in the county are available, according to DHEC.

As cases surge, Horry County is not under a requirement to wear masks, but that rule only applies to the unincorporated areas of the county. Cities and towns have taken it upon themselves to require face coverings, which have been proven to minimize the likelihood of contracting or spreading COVID-19. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway have all extended their mask orders this month.

Horry County Schools also announced Monday that the district won’t participate in the rapid testing program that was offered by the state. Superintendent Rick Maxey said the testing would take too many staff members and resources for testing that’s only reportedly 80% accurate, spurring the decision to opt out.

A COVID-19 outbreak at J. Reuben Long Detention Center has impacted dozens of inmates, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. The center hasn’t announced any deaths in detainees or employees.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Dec. 8:

Georgetown County cases have risen to 2,327 as of Tuesday, DHEC reports. The county has seen 48 COVID-19 deaths so far in the pandemic.

In Georgetown County, 33 hospital beds are available as the occupancy rate is 82%, DHEC reports.

South Carolina coronavirus cases have reached 220,961 and the state has recorded 4,253 deaths. DHEC recorded 11,214 tests with a positivity rate of 18.4%. Despite health officials pushing to get that number below 5%, South Carolina’s positivity rate has hovered around 20% recently.

* Editor’s Note: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily news releases sometimes show case numbers that differ from the department’s map. Officials have said the map is the most accurate source, so the map numbers are cited by The Sun News. DHEC also lists “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but because those cases are not confirmed they are not included in The Sun News’ reports.