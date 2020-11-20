Coronavirus live updates for Nov. 20: Horry sees 51 cases, 2 deaths; CCU positives remain low

Coronavirus cases increased by 51 Friday and another two people have died from the virus in Horry County, state health officials announced.

The county’s total number of cases has now reached 12,862 with 223 COVID-19 deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Hospital bed occupancy has been steadily increasing over the last few days, according to DHEC data. As of Thursday night, the Horry County’s occupancy rate was 88% with 75 beds available.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Nov. 20:

In Georgetown County, COVID-19 cases reached 2,150 and deaths are at 45 since mid-March, DHEC reports. The hospital bed occupancy rate is nearly 79% as of Thursday, with 39 beds available.

South Carolina has reported 191,021 cases and 3,949 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHEC. The department recorded 11,207 tests Thursday with a positivity rate of 13%. Health officials have said the target positivity rate is 5% or below, but South Carolina hasn’t fallen below 10% in weeks.

The state also recorded its first flu-related death this week amid the coronavirus pandemic, and experts urge everyone over the age of six months to get a flu vaccine.

CCU cases remain low

Coronavirus cases reported at Coastal Carolina University remain extremely low in the final week before Thanksgiving break.

The university announced Friday eight new positive tests – seven among students and one employee – for the week from Nov. 12-18, giving the school eight reported positive cases or less for five consecutive weeks.

Students will be off campus for awhile. Thanksgiving break begins this weekend and students will finish the fall semester online. The spring semester has been pushed back a week from its traditional start and begins Jan. 19.

After announcing just three cases for the week of Aug. 20-26 – weekly test numbers are through 5 p.m. Wednesdays – the cases at the school increased for three consecutive weeks, peaking with 82 on Sept. 16, including 79 among students. But they’ve essentially been on the decline since, dropping to a total of 40 reported positive cases over the past seven weeks combined.

The university has registered a total of 343 cases, including 310 among students, since testing began on June 8 when athletes began returning to campus for workouts.

CCU also reported four students in isolation for positive tests and eight in quarantine through contact tracing as of Wednesday. A total of 227 students in university housing have been released or cleared from isolation, and 367 have been cleared from quarantine.

Approximately 3,800 students moved into university housing between Aug. 12 and Sept. 4 among CCU’s more than 10,000 students, according to CCU vice president for auxiliary services Steve Harrison.

The positive test results are the combined totals of all university symptomatic testing – the general student population is being tested only when students request a test because they are symptomatic – regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per Sun Belt Conference and NCAA guidelines, including at least weekly testing for in-season athletes, and positive test results reported by students, employees, and school affiliates.

Coastal is leasing off-campus housing properties to isolate students who have tested positive.

The fall semester began on Aug. 19 with online classes and in-person classes on campus began Sept. 8, though students have had the option of either form of learning until the Thanksgiving break. Fall classes will resume and conclude online from Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Students will have four learning options in the spring: in-person, remote, remote synchronous streaming, and a hybrid in-class with streaming and remote synchronous.

