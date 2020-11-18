North Myrtle Beach cancels these Christmas events. Here’s what’s still scheduled.

After initially planning to go ahead with regularly scheduled holiday events, the coronavirus spread has forced the cancellation of two events in North Myrtle Beach, but one celebration is still set to take place.

As of Tuesday, 12,669 cases were confirmed in Horry County since the start of the pandemic, including 148 cases that were added this week. The hospital bed occupancy rate was 82.2% in Horry as of Sunday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

While the Christmas parade and tree lighting in McLean Park will be canceled because of the pandemic, the city will still host “The Great Christmas Light Show,” which is set to take place from Nov. 23 through Dec. 30.

The Christmas parade generally attracts between 10,000 and 15,000, and the tree lighting can draw up to 500 people depending on the weather, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling.

Under an executive order from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, events expected to draw more than 250 people need to obtain special approval from the state department of commerce. The Christmas light show has gotten that approval, according to an email from the city.

The drive-through light show is open from 5:30-9:30 p.m. each day at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

In 2019, the Christmas light show drew nearly 88,000 people in roughly 22,000 cars.

“From a COVID-19 perspective, because they are traveling through the lights in cars, the event is feasible,” Dowling wrote in an email to The Sun News, adding that most people come on the weekends.

After driving through the light display, patrons are invited to meet Santa, drink hot chocolate, eat s’mores and ride the Santa Express train. These elements of the event are only open weekends.

“Santa’s Village guests will observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks or comparable face-coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the email from the city reads. “Guests will be able to interact with Santa. Santa sits behind a clear protective barrier and guests sit in front of Santa for their picture.”

Other cities in the area are forging ahead with their plans to host holiday events despite the pandemic. Myrtle Beach city council approved requests for four holiday events each expected to draw at least 500 people and Surfside Beach approved several similar events, including a tree lighting. A similar event in Georgetown is no longer scheduled in light of the pandemic.