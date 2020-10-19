Horry Schools updates operational plan, will remain hybrid despite teacher concerns

Horry County Schools will continue operating under a hybrid schedule until the district determines it’s safe to return to full, face-to-face instruction five days per week.

The school board approved changes to its operational plan Monday to emphasize localized coronavirus data and granting district staff the ability to quickly make changes when new information becomes available.

The district made that announcement it would continue to operate on a hybrid schedule Thursday shortly after the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control weekly report identified Horry County with “high” COVID-19 spread for the second consecutive week.

The DHEC report, based on the district’s initial reopening plan, was supposed to determine whether students can attend in-person classes. During the first month of the school year, the county had been in the medium category, allowing for a hybrid schedule, with students attending school in person twice per week. High spread meant all learning must be remote, the reopening plan stated.

The changes approved Monday permit HCS to use its own COVID-19 case dashboard to help determine the instructional model at each school, use other data points that may be available in the future, implement the hybrid learning model as a default until it’s safe to fully return, require a minimum of five days advance notification to parents before implementing a change to the instructional model unless there’s an emergency, and reaffirm the premise that the plan can be updated as more information becomes available.

Superintendent Rick Maxey noted there won’t be any set number of cases that would necessitate a school to move to all remote learning, but each individual school will be evaluated on its own merit.

Multiple board members praised district staff for deciding to “move forward” despite difficult circumstances, though Russell Freeman said he wished the board had more input before these changes were seemingly already implemented in previous weeks.

More than a dozen teachers showed up before the board meeting to express frustrations with the district failing to follow its plan. Some displayed signs on their vehicles including “Case numbers are fluid, protocols are not!” and “Even English teachers can do the math. High = all virtual.”

Kathleen Cogland, a STEM teacher at Myrtle Beach Elementary, said she understands the board faces difficult decisions, but as leaders, they need to follow through on what they say they’re going to do.

“It was chaos,” she said, describing the previous two weeks, when the district chose to continue operating in-person classes despite the high spread designations.

The uncertainty week-to-week makes planning lessons very difficult, Cogland continued, and the district not following its own plan just exacerbated those concerns.

Cori Canada, a teacher at Carolina Forest Elementary, told the board during public comment that the trust between administration and staff has been broken after teachers made decisions about whether to return to brick and mortar teaching based on the plan the board previously approved.

Erik Schrader, a social studies teacher at Conway High School also speaking during public comment, asked administration to be more intentional in its communication with teachers, while adding that he believed the changes proposed Monday were a step in the right direction.

The district’s COVID-19 case dashboard shows 144 cases have been confirmed among students and staff since it began tracking in early September, while 20 students and 14 staff members have tested positive within the past week. It also identifies 86 staff members currently in quarantine.

Velna Allen, HCS chief officer of student services, and Tammy Trulove, director of health services, delivered a lengthy presentation during the board meeting about when students and staff would be included in that dashboard as board members and administrators have handled complaints from community members about inaccurate information.

Students and staff are only included once they receive confirmation from DHEC of a positive test, and then those individuals are required to quarantine for at least 10 days.

Multiple board members questioned why the district only lists cases as active for seven days when they’re required to quarantine for 10. Allen said that decision was based on tracking guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though they’d consider expanding active cases to 10 days.

The district is also in the process of purchasing plexiglass to outfit students’ desks in an effort to return to full, in-person classes, and the S.C. Department of Education has agreed to provide $3.8 million, which will outfit desks for roughly 32,500 students, according to Daryl Brown, HCS chief officer of support services.