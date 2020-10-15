Live coronavirus updates for Oct. 15: Horry County continues upward trend in new cases

Horry County coronavirus cases grew by 80 Thursday, continuing a week of high spread in the area, health officials announced.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, the county has recorded 10,866 positive tests and 190 deaths from COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC’s daily news release shows 79 new cases Thursday, but the department’s map displays a jump of 80 from Wednesday’s total. Officials have said the map is most accurate.

Horry County Schools could move to all-online instruction as the county moved from medium spread to high spread. The decision is set to follow Thursday’s weekly disease activity report from DHEC.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 15:

Georgetown County cases have grown to 1,826 since mid-March and 35 deaths have been reported in the county, according to DHEC data.

South Carolina has reached 154,869 positive tests and 3,400 deaths thus far in the pandemic, DHEC reports. DHEC reported 8,459 tests Wednesday with a positivity rate of 12.7%. So far in the pandemic, 1,697,156 tests have been administered across the state, according to DHEC.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

