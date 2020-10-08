Horry County Schools instruction set to move all online as coronavirus cases increase

Horry County Schools have been able to operate partial in-person classes for the first month of the school year, but a recent increase in local coronavirus cases will move all instruction online.

The district’s reopening plan specified that instruction for brick-and-mortar students will be based on a weekly state Department of Health and Environmental Control report that examined recent COVID-19 activity in each county.

Horry County has been classified as medium spread for more than a month, which allowed the district to operate with a hybrid schedule, with students split into two groups and each attending in-person classes twice per week.

But Thursday’s report now lists Horry with high spread, which means all learning must be held remotely, per the district’s plan. This all-remote schedule will go into place for the week beginning Oct. 19.

While the number of new cases based on population — about 165 per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks — would be considered medium, that rate has risen by more than 10 percent, and about 14 percent people tested in the county during that time frame have received positive results.

HCS officials have engaged in early discussions about purchasing plexiglass to outfit students’ desks in an effort to return to full, in-person classes, but Superintendent Rick Maxey specified that process will take some time.

Based on the current reopening plan, DHEC data would have to show Horry County with low spread for students to return five days per week. Teachers and staff are required to report to their building assignments regardless of spread level.

Based on the district’s COVID-19 case dashboard, 15 students and 16 staff members have tested positive within the past week.