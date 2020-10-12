Coronavirus live updates Oct. 12: Horry County adds nearly 60 cases

Tidelands Health medical professionals conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday morning at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. At least 63,880 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 1,053 have died, according to state health officials. Public health officials reported 1,842 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 new confirmed deaths from the virus Thursday, the highest single-day death total DHEC has recorded since the pandemic began. jbell@thesunnews.com

Following a weekend of high coronavirus numbers in Horry County, 59 more positive tests were added to the area’s total count Monday, health officials announced.

The county’s total cases have reached 10,631 since the beginning of the pandemic and 189 people have died of COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 12:

The total number of cases in Georgetown County has reached 1,779 and the county has reported 34 deaths, according to DHEC.

South Carolina has tallied 152,242 total cases and 3,355 deaths since mid-March, DHEC reports. The state recorded 6,424 tests Sunday, 9.1 percent of which were positive, according to DHEC.

Wash your hands & wear a mask

This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

Health officials say washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.