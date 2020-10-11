Horry County sees more than 80 new coronavirus cases as weekly toll continues to rise

Horry County added 88 coronavirus cases to its count Sunday as the area experienced a rise in positive cases, continuing a spike over the past couple days, health officials announced.

Sunday’s numbers bring total COVID-19 cases in the county to 10,572 and total deaths from the virus to 189, though there were no new deaths Sunday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. This week’s daily numbers are pacing far ahead of last week’s, when the weekly total was below 200 for the first time in four months.

There have been 440 positive cases in Horry County over the past five days alone.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Myrtle Beach area Oct. 11:

Georgetown County cases have grown to 1,769 since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC reports, including 10 new cases Sunday.

Across South Carolina, 151,649 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the virus has killed 3,348 people in the state since mid-March, according to DHEC data.

Wash hands, wear mask





This is your daily reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DHEC asks people to wear a mask when visiting public places and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is now mandatory to wear face masks in certain public areas in unincorporated Horry County, the City of Myrtle Beach, the City of North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.