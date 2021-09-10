Feeling crowded lately? Myrtle Beach had its busiest Labor Day weekend in years

Myrtle Beach saw one of its busiest summers ever in 2021 Above, the SkyWheel on May 19, 2021.

Myrtle Beach had its busiest Labor Day in years, a cap to the end of its busiest summer in years.

Visitors flooded into the Grand Strand even as COVID-19 cases have been rapidly rising throughout the state and hospitals in the region have very few beds available to treat patients.

The holiday weekend saw a vacation rentals like AirBnB 77% full, 20% higher than 2020 and 34% over 2019. The summer as a whole was just as busy, with average vacation rental occupancy above 80%, and often near 90% for June, July and August.

“The entire Grand Strand should be immensely proud of what we accomplished during this unprecedented time. Credit is especially due to those who work for our public services and in our hospitality industry—all of whom tirelessly served our communities and accommodated visitors,” said Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Vacation rental occupancy was not only higher than what the Grand Strand saw in 2020 but also 2019.

Here’s how each month of the summer looked for vacation rentals.

June: 88% occupancy, 30% higher than 2020 and 34% over 2019.

July: 92% occupancy, 30% higher than 2020 and 28% over 2019.

August: 81% occupancy, 32% higher than 2020 and 24 percent over 2019.

Hotels weren’t nearly as popular, though they were busier for the summer season than both 2020 and 2019.

“While we are still compiling data from various sources, this initial look shows that this summer has undoubtedly been busy with overall summer occupancy rates averaging higher than the past two years,” said Stuart Butler, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Marketing Officer.