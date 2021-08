Spirit Airlines canceled at least eight flights to Myrtle Beach on Monday, Aug. 2, leaving hundreds stranded and struggling to find new flights to get home.

Spirit Airlines has canceled dozens of flights to and from Myrtle Beach this week, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded. For some, it extended their vacation. For others, they never planned to be here in the first place.

Was your flight canceled or delayed? How did it affect you? Were you traveling with anyone else?

Fill out the form below, and we may reach out to you soon to hear more about what happened. If you can’t access the form below, click here.

Loading…