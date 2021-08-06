Spirit Airlines cancels nearly 20 flights out of Myrtle Beach airport on Friday

More than half of the flights out of Myrtle Beach Friday on Spirit Airlines have been canceled as the carrier continues to struggle with staffing shortages, weather issues and undisclosed “operational challenges.”

The airline has canceled 17 out of 25 flights leaving MYR on Friday, according to FlightAware. In total, the airline has canceled 34 flights to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport. Thursday, the airline canceled more than 40 flights to and from the airport, and the airline has canceled close to 100 Myrtle Beach flights this week. The airline has been taking flights off its schedule for the last six days.

Here are the destinations affected by the flight cancellations.

Baltimore

Boston

Chicago

Cleveland, Ohio

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Hartford, Conn.

Latrobe, Pa.

Newark, N.J.

New York

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Spirit is one of the oldest carriers serving MYR, having just celebrated its 25th anniversary there in June. It provides more flights to and from the one-terminal airport than any other airline. For the first half of this year, Spirit made up “49% of all passengers traveling through MYR.”

The airport has referred all questions on the current situation with Spirit’s cancellations to the airline. The Sun News has contacted Spirit for details on when the flight cancellations will end and what is being done to help passengers. This story will be updated with Spirit’s comments when we hear back.

Airlines around the country have struggled to meet demand from vacationers seeking to get out of the house after 16 months of the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve also faced a seemingly never-ending list of problems, from worker shortages to jet fuel shortages to budget shortfalls that have left many airlines with stiff financial hangovers.

Spirit’s flight cancellations have affected hundreds of passengers going to and from MYR. One passenger, Alexander Flores, was stuck in the airport over the weekend, and he never even planned to fly here. He was flying home to Fort Lauderdale from Chicago on Saturday, but his initial direct flight was canceled.

Spirit put him on a new flight the following day with a connection in Myrtle Beach, but then he ended up stuck in here after his connection was canceled. He finally made it home Monday night after switching to United.

We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network. Before going to the airport, check your email and current flight status here: https://t.co/yuPJDPxeNu. The fastest way to receive assistance is to visit our webchat: https://t.co/QnlZcUCMtk. pic.twitter.com/E176h8KHjN — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 2, 2021

For days, Spirit failed to give a clear picture as to what is causing all of the delays and cancellations. Rumors have circulated that the staffing shortages are due to a pilot strike. However, the airline said earlier this week that those rumors are “completely untrue.”

On Wednesday, the airline released a more thorough statement.

‘The last three days were extremely difficult for our guests and team members, and for that we sincerely apologize. We continue to work around the clock to get our guests where they need to be,” the airline said in its statement.

“We’ve dealt with overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages that caused widespread irregularities in our operations and impacted crew scheduling. These issues were exacerbated by the fact that we are in peak summer travel season with very high industry load factors and more limited options for guest re-accommodations.

“After working through (Tuesday’s) proactive cancellations, we’ve implemented a more thorough reboot of the network, allowing us to reassign our crews more efficiently and restore the network faster. As a result, cancellation numbers will progressively drop in the days to come.

“By taking an in-depth look at the challenges we’re facing, we have identified opportunities for improvement that will help us operate a more resilient network and better serve our guests.”

That statement was two days ago, but many passengers have expressed frustration online that the airline is still canceling dozens of flights, often with little warning, often the morning of a departure.

Spirit wasn’t the only airline facing issues this week. American Airlines also canceled hundreds of flights nationally, but those flights made up just 10% of its scheduled departures, whereas Spirit canceled roughly half of its flights on several days this week.

“For American … it seems to be improving significantly,” Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, told the Washington Post in a story published Thursday. “For Spirit, Lord help you. I have no idea when things are going to get better.”

Was your flight canceled? Or are you worried it might be? Here’s some tips on how to handle it.

Give yourself time: Important trip coming up? Maybe book the flight a day (or days) in advance of the event, just in case your initial flight gets canceled.

Get a direct flight: Less room for error. If you’re already scrambling to make it to a connecting flight, a delay is even worse.

Don’t check a bag: If your flight gets canceled, you might be sent on a scavenger hunt to find out where in the airport black hole your bag has been sent.

Pack snacks! Several people at Myrtle Beach International Airport recently told The Sun News that there was next to nothing in the way of food. Coming prepared with granola bars will save you from fighting hangry crowds for the last cinnamon roll at the only restaurant outside of security.

This story will be updated.