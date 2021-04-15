Low-cost airline adds new nonstop flights between Myrtle Beach and this coastal city

Frontier airlines is adding yet another nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Starting this summer, Frontier fliers will be able to go between Myrtle Beach and Miami, for those who want to fly from, well, one beach destination to another.

“We’re excited to add yet another Myrtle Beach route this summer with nonstop Miami flights beginning in June,” Frontier Airlines representative Josh Flyr said. “With summer quickly approaching, we’re listening to our customers and adding new service to destinations people want to visit. Frontier’s affordable fares and friendly flying experience make it easy to plan an unforgettable vacation with family and friends.”

Last week, Frontier announced new nonstop flights between Myrtle Beach and three destinations in the northeast, a region that tourism experts say has increasingly become an important source of travelers for the Grand Strand.

The late stage of the coronavirus pandemic has seen a race among domestic airlines to expand travel to vacation destinations. Southwest will have its first-ever flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport starting next month.