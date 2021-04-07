Third airline in a month adds new nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach airport

The hustle to fly to Myrtle Beach continues.

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday three new nonstop flights to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport: Buffalo, New York; Portland, Maine; and Providence, Rhode Island.

The low-cost carrier’s expansion comes on the heels of similar moves by other U.S. airlines to add new flights to coastal destinations that became increasing popular during the pandemic, as flying’s traditional cash cow — business travel — disappeared.

Frontier is celebrating the flight expansion with $39 flights on the new routes this summer.

“We’re excited to expand our Myrtle Beach service with three new nonstop routes to Buffalo, Providence and Portland,” said Daniel Shurz, a senior vice president for Frontier Airlines. “Summer is quickly approaching, and Frontier’s low fares and friendly flying experience offer a convenient option for families and friends who are looking to travel and explore great outdoor destinations.”

Frontier’s new routes will start flying the second week of June.

“The introduction of new nonstop destinations demonstrate Frontier’s commitment to MYR and the popularity of the Grand Strand as South Carolina’s premier coastal gateway,” said Horry County Director of AIrports Scott Van Moppes said. “These new flights will further enhance the air travel opportunities available to both local residents and visitors to our community and will arrive in time for the popular summer vacation season.

Southwest Airlines and United Airlines both announced last month major flight expansions that included new nonstop flights between Myrtle Beach and dozens of other cities around the U.S. Those flights will start in late May and early June.

Frontier’s expansion also comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is now safe for fully vaccinated people to travel.