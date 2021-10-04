Mike King is bringing a six-unit commercial center with an eatery to North Myrtle Beach

An artists rendering of the Lake View Commons shopping center KingOne Properties International

Mike King is best known for residential development and sales through his real estate business KingOne Properties International, but he’s venturing into commercial development to bring something upscale and a little different to North Myrtle Beach.

With a pair of partners, King is creating Lake View Commons, a six-unit commercial center that King said will be anchored by a second Crave Italian Oven & Bar.

He is currently negotiating with tenants, with more in waiting, and he plans to also have professional offices including a KingOne satellite office, attorney’s office, interior designer, insurance agency and financial adviser in the center.

He hopes to open all of the businesses simultaneously between September and December 2022.

Crave partner Nick Vaugh said the restaurant owners plan to be part of Lake View Commons but the contract hasn’t been finalized.

“We’re excited to grow in North Myrtle Beach,” Vaugh said. “We’ve been very close friends with Mike King for many years and he’s a great developer. We’re excited about the project and the drawings and the plans. We’re excited to be a part of it, we’re just not 100 percent there. It’s an upscale design that really hasn’t been seen in the Myrtle Beach region.”

The restaurant will have outside seating facing a small lake with a fountain.

“I want to have professional businesses in there because Crave is such a popular restaurant that they will need all the parking for dinner in the evening for the restaurant,” King said.

Vaugh, whose family also owns and operates Sol Y Luna and the Carolina Social Bar pub on wheels in addition to Crave in Myrtle Beach, said he is also eyeing a location in Myrtle Beach for another restaurant, this one specializing in seafood.

Lake View Commons will be located at 9th Ave. South and U.S. 17 at the entrance of the Belle Park residential community in North Myrtle Beach.

The classy design is based on a strip center in Palm Beach, Florida, that King appreciates. The exterior will have white tile with dark features.

“I’ve always been into bringing luxury to Myrtle Beach, with Grande Dunes,” said King, who was the Grande Dunes director of real estate sales. “I’ve been in the business long enough this is my home and I care about it. There’s a lot of money that comes to Myrtle Beach and there are a lot of locals that are looking for first class accommodations and that’s what I want to deliver.”

The six-tenant building is the first of two phases for Lake View Commons and 1.3 acres. Phase II will be adjacent and is 1.6 acres directly on US 17 and may include seven or eight businesses.

“I’ve already had two restaurants contact me for phase II. Hopefully we’ll be proceeding right into phase II after we get construction in high gear in phase I,” King said.

KingOne recently sold out of 49 lots at the Cottages on the Marsh in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach, it’s most recent residential development.

“I’ve done about everything I can do on the residential side,” King said. “I”m continuing to do developments on the residential side, but the commercial side is just more appealing to me now. In residential sales and development you’re always selling yourself out of a job. When you develop commercial property it’s like an annuity. It’s mailbox money from now on.”

King’s two partners in the commercial development are Scott Miles and Dan Castellano, an accountant in New York who has purchased several residential properties from KingOne Properties and plans to move to the area.

“He was looking for a commercial strip center and I looked for a year and a half and couldn’t find anything, and I said, ‘You know what Dan, let’s create our own,’ ” King said. “And we’ll probably continue to do them for a while.”

Lake View Commons updates will be posted on its Facebook page.