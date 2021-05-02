A rolling party: Bring the bar to you with a new mobile pub in the Myrtle Beach area

Carolina Social Bar is a mobile pub that was booked for a BRG Realty party on Wednesday at the company office building on Professional Drive in Myrtle Beach. The bar on wheels offers beer, wine, liquor, bar stools, tables and chairs, and two TVs, as well as catering. It is owned in part by Nick Vaugh, his brother Jesse Vaugh and sister-in-law Jill Vaugh, and family members work the trailer. April 28, 2021.

Hosting an outdoor party on the Grand Strand now has more possibilities.

Rather than go to a bar, a business in the Myrtle Beach area will bring the bar to you.

Carolina Social Bar is a pub on wheels.

Myrtle Beach resident Nick Vaugh and a few business partners, including his brother Jesse and sister-in-law Jill Vaugh, built a bar inside of a mobile trailer and are taking it on the road.

“We saw a need in the community and region and throughout the Grand Strand for a mobile pub,” Nick Vaugh said. “To be able to bring a bar atmosphere and fun aspect of going out to whether it’s your backyard, front yard, beach, you name it we can bring it there.”

Carolina Social Bar opened early last year, only to have business derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bookings are picking up as the speed bumps of the past year are being put in the rearview mirror.

“Certainly the past year has been challenging,” Vaugh said. “We launched it a little over a year ago not knowing a pandemic was right around the corner. That put a damper on things. But like any business we’re weathering the storm and trying to bounce back.

“What’s great about the trailer is being outdoors you can provide that social distance if needed.”

The business motto is “Keep the Good Times Rolling.”

The trailer has an L-shaped bar made with local wood, bar stools, two televisions, speakers, ice bins to keep beer and wine cold, liquor shelves, lights, a sink, fans and propane heaters.

“Everything we thought of we put in there,” Vaugh said. “It has your favorite pub feel, except this is mobile and we can bring it anywhere.”

One long side of the trailer is lowered by a winch to create a platform with stairs, a railing, high-top tables and chairs. The trailer can seat about 30 inside and out.

It can be connected to existing electricity or can operate off its two generators.

Carolina Social Bar’s owners also own and operate Sol y Luna Cantina and Crave Italian Oven & Bar, so they can cater events with food from their restaurants in addition to providing the bar.

BRG Real Estate hosted a party featuring the Carolina Social Bar on Wednesday afternoon in the company parking lot that featured food from Sol y Luna.

“I knew it would be a good fit for us. We have a crowd so I knew we had to have it,” BRG co-owner Jeff Casterline said.

Carolina Social Bar’s owners took a trailer shell and built the interior themselves.

“It was a fun project to do, and we have plans to expand and [add] another trailer as demand increases,” said Vaugh, who often works in the trailer along with a few other family members.