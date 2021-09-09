Outdoor enthusiasts who embrace the ‘Salt Life’ have a new Myrtle Beach apparel store

A Salt Life retail store has opened at Tanger Outlets off U.S. 17 near Briarcliffe Acres. Courtesy of Salt Life

Those who love ocean activities have a new store for performance and casual apparel, as well as beach accessories with the opening Friday of Salt Life in Myrtle Beach.

Salt Life is a brand of Delta Apparel Inc., a designer, manufacturer and provider of core activewear, casualwear, athletic wear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life, COAST, Soffe and Delta.

Salt Life entered the Myrtle Beach retail market in 2020 as a temporary pop-up store during the holiday season but now has a permanent location at Suite 720 in Tanger Outlets off U.S. 17 at 10835 Kings Road.

The Salt Life brand was founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and embraces those who love the ocean and everything associated with living the “Salt Life.”

Its apparel is geared towards those who fish, dive, surf and enjoy beach activities and relaxation and includes a variety of tee shirts, hats, board shorts, swimwear, dresses, sweatshirts, shorts, decals, accessories and SLX UVAPOR performance water gear.

Salt Life products have been sold since 2006 in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers, and the company now has 13 branded stores and products available at www.saltlife.com.

The branded stores are primarily in coastal areas across the U.S., including a new store in Galveston, Texas. The company has two more stores expected to open in 2021 in Texas City, Texas and Sarasota, Florida, and says it plans to open at least five additional retail locations in 2022.

Robert W. Humphreys, Chairman and CEO of Delta Apparel, Inc., said in a release that the company’s three sales channels – wholesale, e-commerce and retail – are all performing ahead of expectations.

The brand has numerous ambassadors among professional athletes and sportsmen, and those involved in fishing, surfing, diving, rock, pop, and country music through cross-marketing partnerships.

