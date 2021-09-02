This Savannah-based cookie and snacks company has opened three Myrtle Beach area stores

Byrd’s Famous Cookies based in Savannah, Georgia has three retail store locations in the Myrtle Beach area. The Sun News

Byrd’s Famous Cookies based in Savannah, Georgia, has opened three locations on the Grand Strand this summer.

The five-generation family-run company opened its cookie stores in June in Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach and Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, and later added an additional shop at Barefoot Landing called Byrd House Snacks.

The Byrd’s Famous Cookies locations feature a fully-stocked cookie bar, a specialty rice crispy bakery case, gift items and collectible tins. Every guest is encouraged to enjoy complimentary samples of all flavors.

Byrd House Snacks features a number of savory items including cheddar biscuits, fried peanuts, cheese straws and a Whiskey Wafer.

In Broadway, the cookie store is on the south side of the property next to Savannah Bee and Build-A-Bear Workshop. At Barefoot, Byrd’s stores back up to the property’s lake near the TIGERS Preservation Station.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Myrtle Beach is the fastest-growing area in the United States. We wanted to go deep with three locations,” company president Geoff Repella said in a release. “We are so excited to be a part of the Myrtle Beach community and provide jobs for the amazing people here.”

Byrd’s Famous Cookies was established in 1924 and it is now quickly expanding. There are 17 stores in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina, with six in the Savannah area alone, and two more stores are expected to open in 2021 in Charleston and Tennessee.

Alan Blondin writes about retail businesses for The Sun News. Have a tip to share about a retail store or restaurant opening or closing, or see new construction you’d like us to check out? Please let us know at ablondin@thesunnews.com.