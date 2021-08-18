Best of both worlds: Alcohol-infused ice cream business opens in Myrtle Beach

Buzzed Bull Creamery, featuring alcohol-infused liquid nitrogen ice cream, opened on South Kings Highway at 13th Ave. South in Myrtle Beach on July 27. Alex Flores (left) and his sister Becky Flores of Toms River, New Jersey, are the owners. ablondin@thesunnews.com

The time has arrived in Myrtle Beach to combine alcohol with ice cream.

Buzzed Bull Creamery, featuring alcohol-infused liquid nitrogen ice cream, opened on South Kings Highway at 13th Ave. South on July 27.

Liquid nitrogen is used to flash freeze the ice cream, and the process takes up to 4 minutes. Dippin’ Dots are a form of liquid nitrogen ice cream.

Siblings Alex Flores and Becky Flores of Toms River, New Jersey, have brought the business to the Grand Strand.

Alex Flores said Buzzed Bull ice cream is considered “ultra-premium” because it has a high concentration of 17 percent milk-fat, and a benefit of using liquid nitrogen is the ability to minimize the amount of ice crystals that form in the ice cream.

While alcohol is available, Buzzed Bull also sells less-expensive, non-alcoholic ice cream for children and families.

It also offers several menu items featuring fresh Belgian waffles including hot waffle sandwiches with chicken or ham and cheese, and ice cream waffle sandwiches.

Everything is made to order, and many of the added ingredients are made in-house including brownies, cookie dough and waffles.

Hot and cold coffees have buzzed options, as well.

Buzzed Bull has about 12 signature flavors including Lemon Cake, Dreamsicle, Banana Split, Honey Bourbon Pecan, Hard Apple Pie, Cherry Cordial, Myrtle Beach Margarita, and Death by Chocolate, which is chocolate brownie ice cream with chocolate vodka. You can also build your own ice cream sundae.

The Flores siblings are both in their 20s, have been business partners for about five years in real estate and a family soy candle company, and have been buying short-term rental properties in the Myrtle Beach area for the past few years.

Alex Flores said they have secured the rights to three Buzzed Bull Creamery franchises for the Grand Strand, and if all goes well with the initial store they plan to expand with locations on the south Strand and north Strand.

There are a handful of Buzzed Bull locations in the U.S. in Ohio – the company is based in Cincinnati – Tennessee, Chicago and Wilmington, N.C.

