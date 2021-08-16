Indoor shooting range in Murrells Inlet celebrating grand opening with sales, contests

The grand opening of the Elite Firearms Indoor Shooting Range is Monday through Wednesday off U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. Elite Firearms submitted photo

Elite Firearms is holding a grand opening this week at its new shooting range and retail store in Murrells Inlet, and is offering specials and special events to celebrate the occasion.

The grand opening of the Elite Firearms Indoor Shooting Range is Monday through Wednesday, and the three days feature a range fee of $5, sales on all firearms, and daily contests with cash and range gear as prizes.

Elite Firearms has been manufacturing and selling guns on Waccamaw Boulevard near Ron Jon’s for about the past six years.

The company’s co-owners, Yonnie Waknine and Guy Grinberg, have added a shooting range with six bays and a second retail store off U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet in a building that previously housed the Coastal Sports gun shop and range. It is across from Suck Bang Blow and behind an NTB Tire & Service Center.

The grand opening of the Elite Firearms Indoor Shooting Range is Monday through Wednesday off U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. Elite Firearms submitted photo

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Elite Firearms manufactures custom guns at its Waccamaw Blvd. location, and Waknine said it specializes in AR (Armalite Rifle) rifles including semi-automatic AR-15s and AR-10s, as well as handguns.

Elite will hold special training sessions including for concealed weapons permits, have competitions between specific groups and the public, and special events such as blacklight zombie shoots. The range is open to law enforcement.

“There’s a lot of things we’ll be doing here,” Waknine said in May. “We’ll have different groups and we’ll have different types of competitions that aren’t being held around here.”