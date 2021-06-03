Myrtle Beach gun manufacturer opening second store and indoor shooting range

Elite Firearms has been manufacturing and selling guns on Waccamaw Boulevard near Ron Jon’s for about the past six years.

Their customers will soon have a second location to purchase firearms, and a place to shoot them.

The company’s co-owners, Yonnie Waknine and Guy Grinberg, have taken over the building on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet that previously housed the Coastal Sports gun shop and shooting range, and they hope to open by the end of June. The indoor shooting range has six bays.

The location is across from Suck Bang Blow and behind an NTB Tire & Service Center.

Waknine and Grinberg are in the process of renovating the building before opening. “There’s still a lot that needs to be done here,” Waknine said.

Elite Firearms manufactures custom guns at its Waccamaw Blvd. location, and Waknine said it specializes in AR (Armalite Rifle) rifles including semi-automatic AR-15 and AR-10s, as well as handguns.

Waknine said Elite will hold special training sessions including for concealed weapons permits, have competitions between specific groups as well as the public, and special events such as blacklight zombie shoots.

“There’s a lot of things we’ll be doing here,” Waknine said. “We’ll have different groups and we’ll have different types of competitions that aren’t being held around here.”

He said the range will be open to law enforcement, and Elite may expand further on the Grand Strand in the future.

Elite Firearms is opening an indoor shooting range and gun store at the site of the former Coastal Sports gun shop and range at 3418 South US 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, SC. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com