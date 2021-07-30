Eateries and service providers sign on to be part of Carolina Forest shopping center

Marketplace at the Mill in Carolina Forest is taking shape.

Several tenants have signed on to be part of the shopping center that is currently under construction and will be anchored by a Publix supermarket.

Recently-added tenants include Fortune Asian Bistro, Sweetberry Bowls, River Oaks Pizzeria, Firehouse Subs, Great Clips, Grande Nails and Heartland Dental.

The retail portion of a mixed-use development that contains Marketplace is close to being fully leased.

Two small inline spaces remain as well as six outparcels. Marketplace is a 66,400-square-foot project of The Sembler Company, a commercial real estate development company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida with a Carolinas Division that is negotiating with additional tenants.

Additional plans for The Mill are a six-acre parcel fit for a wide range of non-retail commercial uses such as medical, office and storage.

The development is located at the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive.

Hawthorne Residential Partners is developing Hawthorne at The Mill, a luxury multi-family residential community with 290 planned units in 11 buildings on a 20-acre site adjacent to the Marketplace.

Marketplace at The Mill is expected to be completed by summer 2022.