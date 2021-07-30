Coastal Grand Mall has added these four new stores offering clothing, food and gifts

Four new retailers have either recently opened or are set to open stores in the next few weeks at Coastal Grand Mall.

The new stores are All-Star Elite, Big Merchh, World Famous Collins Fun Foods and Conrad Farms Gourmet Gifts.

▪ All-Star Elite: Home of all premium sportswear and licensed goods, All-Star Elite opened its doors last weekend. Sports teams are represented in offerings that include accessories, outerwear, jerseys, hats, and t-shirts.

▪ Big Merchh: Newly opened near Belk, Big Merchh is owned by new Myrtle Beach residents Alexandra Dickens and Danny Henderson, who are offering fashion creativity in men’s, women’s and teens styles.

▪ World Famous Collins Fun Foods: Jason and Tynisa Collins, owners of World Famous Cotton Candy, are expanding and opening a second location inside the mall. Carnival-style foods include funnel cakes, candy apples, hot dogs, Italian ice and much more. It is located across from LensCrafters.

▪ Conrad Farms Gourmet Gifts: It all started as a small farm and general store back in 1900. Today Conrad Farms has grown into one of South Carolina’s premier sources for gourmet foods, gift baskets, and local fare. It has a full mix of jams, sauces, pickles, relishes, rubs, hot sauces, chocolates and more. It will open in August next to Loft.

The four businesses comprise the second batch of new tenants in the mall this year.

Earlier this year the mall added Logan La Belle Lashes, the high-end luxury multi-brand boutique Ice Time, and the locally owned and operated furniture store Mason & Magnolia. In addition, Butler Watch Repair, which was previously inside Sears, moved into its own location inside The Shops at Coastal Grand.