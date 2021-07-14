Why this popular Surfside Beach pizza spot is moving yet retaining its customer base

Aromas Pizza Pasta Subs is moving locations into the Walmart Supercenter shopping center on the corner of S.C. 544 and U.S. 17 bypass in the Surfside Beach area. dwetzel@thesunnews.com

When the property that houses Aromas Pizza Pasta Subs in the Surfside Beach area was purchased by 7-Eleven Inc., restaurant owner Tim Haynes decided it wasn’t time to shut the doors on the business.

So he found a nearby location to move into.

Aromas is moving from its location for the past six years connected to a Shell Market Express convenience store and gas station at 1401 Coventry Road into the Surfside Commons Plaza Walmart Supercenter shopping center on the corner of U.S. 17 and S.C. 544.

It will be situated between Subway and GNC stores in a space that was formerly occupied by a Little Caesars Pizza..

Store manager Scooter Holtzclaw said the restaurant hopes to move into its new location by the end of July.

“One of the reasons why we moved where we’re moving was to make sure we stay close to our customer base and delivery nucleus,” Holtzclaw said.

Aromas has a second location on S.C. 707 in Murrells Inlet, across from St. James High.

The menu will remain the same. Holtzclaw said the only difference will be the business will be takeout and delivery only after having a few dining tables at its current location.

“In this day and age it’s almost better,” Holtzclaw said. “We only average 10 percent dine-in where we are right now anyway.”

Aromas is billed as “a true northeastern pizza experience” and features several appetizers including wings and fried calamari, six salad options, numerous subs served hot or cold, calzones and stromboles, pizzas up to 18 inches, nearly 20 Italian dinners, a kids menu, fried dough and a few desserts.