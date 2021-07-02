Former ‘BMXer’ opens bike rental, repair and sales shop in Myrtle Beach

A self-proclaimed “BMXer,” C.J. Walters began taking bikes to skate parks, dirt trails, etc., on Maryland’s eastern shore at the age of 13.

He took his interest in bikes a step further by working at Bethany Bike Shop in Delaware for about three years from 2012-14, where he learned more about bike repair.

“Ever since then I was like, ‘Man, it would be so cool to run my own bike shop,’ “ Walters said.

Walters and his fiancee Hannah Lewis made that ambition a reality this week with the opening of Boardwalk Bikes in Myrtle Beach.

It’s primary business is bicycle rentals, but Walters is also buying, selling and repairing bikes at the store at 1515 North Kings Highway, in Kings Festival Plaza behind the Olive Garden restaurant.

“Hannah has always seen me being into bikes and was like, ‘That would be a great idea.’ As the years have gone by we kind of grew into that and hoped one day we’d be able to open a bike shop,” Walters said. “So we did it and it’s scary. We’re anxious and nervous but happy and excited.”

Rentals include a helmet and lock, and additional accessories are available including baskets, bags, bells, lights and cup holders.

The bicycle supply chain is one of the many things that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, so Walters doesn’t have the full array of bikes and accessories that he’d like, but he has enough to open and more are back ordered.

Durable bikes available for rent include single- and multiple-speed cruisers, three-wheel trikes and 4-inch fat tire bikes that make riding in beach sand easier. Brands include Sun, Jamis and Electra.

C.J. Walters and Hannah Lewis have opened Boardwalk Bikes in Myrtle Beach. The store offers bike rentals and repair. Fat tire bikes with 4-inch tires that make riding in the sand easier are available. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

Boardwalk Bikes offers free delivery. The store is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walters moved to Myrtle Beach in 2014 to be with Lewis, who is from his hometown but moved to the Grand Strand to attend Coastal Carolina in 2011.

He has been a waiter at Pier 14 for the past seven years and hopes to be able to rent bikes from the pier at 14th Ave. North. But he hasn’t received approval from the city of Myrtle Beach yet.

“Our first idea was to be right on the pier and have visitors who didn’t even think you could rent bikes see them,” Walters said. “That’s still in the plan. . . . If we do get that special exception it will be very easy to run bikes there and back.”

