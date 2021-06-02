Pet store where everyone knows you and your pet’s name set to open in Murrells Inlet

Pet owners on the Grand Strand will soon have a new place for grooming, pet washing and monthly vaccination clinics.

Pet Supplies Plus is scheduled to open on July 2 in Murrells Inlet across from Cracker Barrel on U.S. 17.

It’s the anchor of a new three-business shopping center that also includes Aspen Dental and a Spectrum office.

It will be the third store location opened in South Carolina by Lori Nebel, who opened stores in the Charleston area in Summerville in 2014 and Goose Creek in 2017.

She is still the managing partner in Goose Creek but has relinquished operation in Summerville to a former business partner.

Nebel has lived in the Charleston area since 2011 but is buying a home in The Market Common to be near her new business.

She has also purchased another franchise that she plans to open in the Myrtle Beach area sometime in the future. “I’m really excited to become a part of the Murrells Inlet community,” Nebel said. “I am looking to grow in that area.”

Nebel has hired a management team for the business but also wants to be present for its infancy. In her first two stores, she was the manager for three years at the first and 18 months at the second.

“It’s my baby. It’s my livelihood so I want to make sure we get off on the right foot,” Nebel said.

A grand opening celebration at the 6,500-square-foot store is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 6-8, which will include giveaways and other special events involving pets.

Pet Supplies Plus will offer curbside pickup and delivery within a certain distance.

“It’s really our culture and the environment within the store that I feel sets us apart,” Nebel said. “We know everyone’s name, we know the pet’s name. It’s really that one-on-one shopping experience and genuine care we give that I feel sets us apart. . . I’ve hired my team and I think the community is going to be really pleased.”

While Nebel is introducing Pet Supplies Plus to the market, Petco and PetSmart are both already established in the area.

Nebel said she will host outdoor events and has been involved in animal rescue missions and shelters, and has donated $10,000 to a new animal shelter in Berkeley, the Berkeley Animal Center.

Nebel said she has contacted the All 4 Paws in Pawleys Island about helping the privately-run animal shelter.

“We are heavily involved in the community, which I plan to do in Murrells Inlet,” Nebel said. “I’m huge into the community. I would rather give back money that we earn from the store and reinvest it in the community, rather than it going into my own pocket. That’s what I’ve done since I opened my first store.”

Nebel said she has already joined the Conway and Georgetown chambers of commerce and is looking for more ways to increase community involvement.

A future Spectrum office is slated to sit to the right of a new Pet Supplies Plus in Murrells Inlet.