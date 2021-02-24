Myrtle Beach nightclub 3001 set to open with live bands, karaoke, DJs and theme nights

A new Myrtle Beach nightclub in a nostalgic venue is set to open.

“3001 Nightlife, The Beat of the Beach” has a scheduled opening on March 5, and has a lineup of live music on weekends through March.

The large club on Lake Arrowhead Road was called “2001 Nightlife” for more than 35 years and has been closed since the summer of 2019 after the first reincarnation of 2001, called “Status Nightlife,” lasted less than a year.

“We’re excited to get it back open and getting back the old 2001 flavor with 3001 Nightlife,” said owner and operator Roger Davisson, who is in his third stint at the venue.

The building has three rooms, three dance floors and five bars, and each room has a different theme.

Two of the rooms are opening March 5. The middle room is Club 3001 and the name of the room to its left remains Bourbon Cowboy. Davisson said a large dance club on the right side likely won’t reopen until government-allowed bar hours extend beyond 11 p.m.

Davisson was the operations manager of 2001 from 1981-94, then left to become the operating partner of the Celebrations Nightlife clubs Malibu’s Surf Bar, Froggy Bottomz and Club Boca in Broadway at the Beach for 10 years, and returned to 2001 for his second stint as its managing partner from 2004-12.

Bands scheduled for the Club 3001 room are The Pizazz Band on March 5-6, too MUCH SyLviA on March 12, Liquid Pleasure on March 13, Chocolate Chip & Company on March 20 and Painted Man on March 27, with bands being finalized for March 19 and 26.

The country-themed Bourbon Cowboy will feature the Brad Long Band on opening night, David Lee Jones of North Carolina on March 6 and the Whits End Band on March 12. Long and Gary Baker are scheduled to perform Saturday nights after their appearances at the Carolina Opry, preceded by karaoke.

3001 Nightlife will be open Friday and Saturday on the first weekend, and Davisson plans to be open Wednesday through Saturday for the remainder of March. Opening weekend won’t have a cover charge and VIP cards will be available thereafter.

Throwback Thursdays in Club 3001 will feature retro rock & roll from DJ Batman, who formerly played at Mother Fletchers in Myrtle Beach and Plum Crazy in Charlotte in the 1970s and 1980s.

The club will hold a grand opening Easter weekend, April 1-3.

Musicians that weekend will include the Josh Brannon Band, Cat5 Band, the Zac Brown tribute band 20 Ride, and the Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters 80s party band.

The 3001 building was renovated over the course of more than a year before the opening of Status, which featured the top-40 dance club Envy Nightclub, retro dance room Club Rewind, Bourbon Cowboy and frozen drink room Rum Jungle.

The nightlife in the area near 3001 in Restaurant Row has become more vibrant with the opening last year of a Soho location and affiliated bars and restaurants, and Davisson expects that will help his club attract patrons.

Davisson said the club has essentially been ready to reopen but COVID has slowed the government inspection process. “We’ve still been working on a little more stuff, getting the video working and sound system ready to roll, and we’re pretty much ready,” he said.

He hopes the clubs will be allowed to remain open until 2 a.m. by April.