Popular family-owned Myrtle Beach breakfast restaurant opens location in Surfside Beach

Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts now has the Grand Strand covered.

The family-owned breakfast and lunch restaurant with locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach is opening a new location in Surfside Beach at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“We have been training our kitchen staff at our other restaurants for weeks and are hoping to be ready to get your approval right at your first visit,” a post on the business’ Facebook page stated.

The new location at 1200 US-17 Business in Surfside was formerly occupied by a Denny’s restaurant.

The small local chain started by Johnny Daskalis in 2014 with its Myrtle Beach spot is truly a family-run business.

Johnny D’s daughter Jamie Daskalis is the head chef of the Myrtle Beach location and part of the ownership group. Her brother, Nick, who recently graduated from culinary school, recently moved to the area and is expected to be heavily involved in the new location. Maria Daskalis runs the North Myrtle Beach location along with John Daskalis Jr., who is also a cook.

Johnny Daskalis previously operated diners in New York.

Johnny D’s, which the Food Network said had the best waffles in South Carolina in 2018, offers menu items made from scratch including unique benedicts.

The Sun News editor and reporter David Wetzel contributed to this article.