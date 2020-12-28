Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Company says SC left them high and dry after rush to protect U.S. 501 bridge from flooding

A Conway area business says it was forced to move as crews worked to protect the U.S. 501 bridge from flooding in Hurricane Florence’s aftermath and the state cover the cost.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit filed in Horry County court last week as Chancel Hospitality Residential and Tourism, Inc. sued the South Carolina Department of Transportation over the cost of its temporary move.

The company’s office is along U.S. 501 and about three miles from the Waccamaw River. As Hurricane Florence passed over the area in September 2018, it dumped dozens of inches of rain throughout the Carolinas.

The US National Guard and SCDOT worked together to create a flood barrier along US 501 in Conway. Traffic was restricted to only one lane heading south. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

That led to flooding throughout Horry County and hundreds of road closures. Conway was one of the hardest-hit areas, with many homes underwater for weeks.

The SCDOT and the National Guard worked to put makeshift barriers along U.S. 501 bridge to prevent the water from overtaking the road. The concern was if the bridge closed, it would cut off the only route into the Myrtle Beach area and could impact supply routes.

Chancel Hospitality states in the lawsuit the temporary levees to protect the bridge extended past the entrance to its office. As a result, they had to move to a new location in Conway with one day’s notice.

The company was in the temporary office from Sept. 18 until Oct. 5, the suit states.

Chancel Hospitality contends the temporary relocation cost slightly more than $30,000 and argues the state should pay the cost. The company claims the levees instillation equated to taking its property because it could no longer access its office.s

SCDOT Spokeswoman Lauren Roundtree said the agency doesn’t typically comment on pending litigation.

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents.
