After Justice closed, this Myrtle Beach shop will expand to Tanger Outlets next week

Fans of the shuttered Justice store will soon have a new place to direct their business.

Sparkles Boutique, a store that offers makeovers, events and birthday parties, will take over the Justice storefront at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501, according to a news release from the company. Justice, a store for “tweens,” closed its doors this summer during downsizing by Ascena Retail Group as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

The opening will mark the expansion of Sparkles. Another Myrtle Beach location is currently located in Broadway at the Beach.

Sparkles markets itself as “every girl’s dream store,” selling merchandise inspired by princesses and mermaids. Makeovers are also available, ranging from $35 to $115, the release says. Birthday party packages start at $200.

The store offers free monthly events and works with local non-profits and schools for fundraising and other events.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A grand opening event will take place at the store, 4628 Factory Stores Blvd. Unit 140B, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.