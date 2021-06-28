Surfside Beach approves $28.5 million budget. Here’s what to know

Surfside Beach Town Council adopted a $28.5 million budget that includes a range of capital and infrastructure projects and construction of the fishing pier.

Council members agreed Tuesday during a meeting to adopt the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1 and ends June 30.

The budget calls for $566,000 in capital improvement projects and $937,000 in capital equipment and infrastructure, which will be partially paid for with the hospitality and state accommodations tax. The tax applies to hotels, campgrounds and other types of lodging.

Last year, Surfside Beach lost about $78,000 in revenue from the accommodation tax, according to reports from the South Carolina Department of Revenue comparing typical tourism-heavy months April through August 2019 to the same months in 2020.

Surfside and other municipalities that rely on its tourism industry suffered revenue loss last year due to COVID-19. Shutdowns halted travel and the Grand Strand didn’t see as many visitors during the summer months.

The budget does not contain a rate increase for property taxes or utility fees.

Major Expenses: