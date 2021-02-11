Here’s how Surfside Beach residents can purchase salvaged wood from destroyed beach pier

The Town of Surfside Beach is selling wood salvaged from the demolition of its fishing pier that was partially destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

At a meeting on Tuesday, city council agreed to sell the wood every Wednesday for $10 a foot. Every person is limited to 10 feet per visit.

The wood will be available at 9 a.m. to noon on Scipio Lane on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to city documents. Wood must be paid for at Town Hall with a credit card, check or cash. Buyers must then take their receipt to the facility on Scipio Lane to pick up supplies. All proceeds will be put into the Pier Fund.

Construction began on the new pier in December after a series of delays. The pier will be raised 10 feet higher, providing more protection from storm surges.