Dashcam: Myrtle Beach police release footage of night officer Hancher was shot, killed

Myrtle Beach police on Friday released several videos recorded from the dashboards of police cruisers from the night patrol officer Jacob Hancher was shot and killed.

Hancher was one of the first officers on scene for a domestic dispute at the corner of 14th Ave. and Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 3, 2020. After arriving on scene, Hancher approached the front door of the corner apartment and was fired upon by the suspect, John Aycoth. Myrtle Beach police said Friday that Aycoth shot Hancher several times before he fell to the ground in between two parked cars near the apartment. Myrtle Beach Master Corporal Tom Vest said the department believes Aycoth then deliberately approached Hancher as he was lying on the ground to shoot him again.

Other Myrtle Beach police officers were soon on scene and exchanged several rounds of gunfire with Aycoth. One of the officers shot and killed Aycoth, but Vest said that police could not determine which officer killed him.

Vest on Friday described Aycoth as intentionally wishing to harm officers that night.

“It was an ambush,” he said.

