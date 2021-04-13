Travel

Returning home: The SkyWheel starts its trek back to Myrtle Beach, SC

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is returning home after three months of renovations in Kansas. It is planned to reopen in May.
Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The SkyWheel will soon come full circle — the iconic Myrtle Beach Ferris wheel is on its way back home.

SkyWheel Myrtle Beach announced Tuesday that the Ferris wheel was on its way back home, and the first pieces will arrive Wednesday morning. The homecoming will be broadcast live on the SkyWheel’s Facebook page.

“WHEELS UP! SkyWheel is on its way back home!” SkyWheel Myrtle Beach posted on Facebook. “Follow its journey back as the first pieces arrive in Myrtle Beach TOMORROW after a 1,200 mile journey from Kansas.”

The SkyWheel was dismantled in January to be refurbished for its 10th anniversary. The only part of it left in Myrtle Beach right now is the triangular support structure attached to the ground. Its reinstallation is expected to take two weeks.

The city of Myrtle Beach said drivers should expect detours and delays on the streets surrounding the SkyWheel, which is located just north of the Mr. Joe White Avenue and Ocean Boulevard intersection.

“The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is returning!” the city wrote in a Facebook post. “Look for the first truck bringing back sections of the SkyWheel to arrive on Wednesday, April 14. A portion of Ocean Boulevard will be closed for unloading and reassembly of this oceanfront attraction through April 28.“

173477421_3056230021271630_2951714452339627681_n.jpg
Myrtle Beach will see road closures on parts of Ocean Boulevard and connecting streets during the SkyWheel’s reinstallation from April 14 to April 28. City of Myrtle Beach City of Myrtle Beach

The SkyWheel’s reopening is currently planned for May. It will have new lights decorating it for shows throughout the year.

