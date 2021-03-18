Myrtle Beach Skywheel renovations halfway done. When will it return to the Boardwalk?

Renovations to the Grand Strand’s oceanfront Ferris wheel are now halfway done, SkyWheel Myrtle Beach said Thursday.

The upgrades come in advance of the 10th anniversary of the SkyWheel’s original opening. It closed mid-January, was dismantled and shipped to Wichita, Kansas, for upgrades.

Once it reopens, the SkyWheel will be able to conduct light shows for baby gender reveals (a safer alternative to wildfire-causing explosives), along with nightly and holiday-themed light shows.

The center decorative globe is also getting a new SkyWheel logo and lights, and the gondolas are getting new flooring and seats.

“This project is moving along nicely, and we are all excited about the improvements that we have seen come to life so far,” Skywheel general manager Angie Goeppinger said. “As we are now at the halfway point, we are starting to see all of the hard work come to life, and we can’t wait to share that with our guests!”

While significant progress has been made in refurbishing it, a SkyWheel press release said a firm reopening date will not be announced for a few more weeks. The company expects the SkyWheel to reopen sometime in May with a “special VIP pre-access party.”