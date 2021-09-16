Authentic Mexican restaurant a hidden gem on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

Despite a lack of signage, the Como en Casa Mexican restaurant is open on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. ablondin@thesunnews.com

Como en Casa has been offering authentic Mexican food in Myrtle Beach for a few weeks, though you’re not going to find it by looking for a sign with the restaurant’s name.

Walter and Isis Cuellar, the married couple who own it, have been awaiting sign approval from the city of Myrtle Beach, so the street-front sign still reflects the Brazilian eatery that once occupied the space at 7th Avenue South and South Kings Highway.

But rest assured, you’ll find Mexican favorites inside.

When the Cuellars first opened, they only sold quesadillas at the behest of friends who believed Isis and other family members had special cooking talents. They have since expanded their offerings.

“The people love [the quesadillas] but we don’t want the people to get bored eating quesadillas every single day, so we decided to introduce tacos, mole and all the other dishes,” Isis said.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Cuellars have lived on the Grand Strand 14 years, and Walter formerly operated Tecno Autos in Myrtle Beach.

Walter and Isis Cuellar, originally from Chiapas, Mexico, have opened the Como en Casa Mexican restaurant on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

You’re not going to find Tex-Mex staples, such as chips and salsa, burritos, chimichangas or hard tacos, however, and no form of pork is available, either.

Instead, Como en Casa serves a Chiapas-style mole sauce made by Isis’ mother, soft tacos with house-made corn tortillas, enchiladas, dishes with chicken, fish and beef, house-made deserts, freshly ground and brewed coffee, fresh juices, and bottled drinks that are popular in Mexico.

The mole is served with chicken, rice and a tortilla and includes dried peppers and chiles, peanuts, chocolate, sugar, plantain and cookies all mixed in a blender.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“It has all the flavors — sour, sweet and spicy — in your mouth,” Walter said.

There are daily specials, which are often soups or a deep-fried whole tilapia.

Isis said chips and salsa aren’t served because the restaurant tries to serve the main courses within a few minutes, so there wouldn’t be time to eat them as an appetizer. They also want diners to taste all the flavors of the main entree. Fresh guacamole served with fried tostadas is available.

“We are trying to serve the food as quickly as possible, so the food comes out quickly,” Isis said. “I don’t like to make people full before the [entree] comes out.”

The Como en Casa Mexican restaurant is open on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com

The rice-based sweet Horchata beverage is offered daily, and daily juices change and may include passion fruit, tamarind, and the cashew and fruit juice marañon.

Bottled drinks include several flavors of Jarritos soda, Coke in glass bottles featuring cane sugar, Senorial sangria, Sidral Mundet apple soda.

Como en Casa is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner beginning at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast options include scrambled eggs with other ingredients, or a special with egg, fried plantains, avocado, beans, cream cheese and turkey bacon.

House-made desserts include flan, chocolate flan, cheesecake and fried plantain.

Without signs and advertising, they have relied upon Google, social media, including Facebook, and word of mouth to draw business to Como en Casa.

All workers are the Cuellars’ family or friends. The restaurant has a few tables inside with more on an outdoor patio.

Como en Casa has been open since July, but the owners haven’t been able to change the sign from the location’s previous business. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com