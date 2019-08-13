This fairly new sushi and hibachi restaurant will put your taste buds to the test

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

Owners of the still young G.O.A.T. Bar and Grill of Murrells Inlet have decided to dip their hooves in the Pawleys Island community. Using the Japanese word for goat to maintain the fun branding, Yagi Sushi and Hibachi was born. After some renovations to the building that previously hosted Indo Asian Bistro, this current business opened its doors in April of 2019.

As a part of the Da Gullah Way shopping strip, the exterior of the restaurant has the same look and feel of the other businesses. As so much of Pawleys Island does, this small street exudes a calm, beachy atmosphere, though not many diners eat outside when the sun is blazing overhead, even with the shade of palm trees.

Most changes inside from the renovations have to do with conveying Yagi’s distinctive personality and style, particularly with its samurai goat mascot, while the layout remains unchanged. The restaurant can fit a surprising amount of guests without feeling necessarily crowded, in part thanks to the high ceiling. In contrast, the small size of the parking lot becomes one of the restaurant’s greatest weaknesses.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yagi offers lunch specials on top of the full menu. Sushi lovers can choose a maki roll or two and a side such as miso soup or seaweed salad. The hibachi lunch menu is served with fried rice, grilled vegetables and white sauce.

The full menu has all the beloved Japanese foods typically enjoyed in sushi restaurants, including edamame, tataki and tempura. Yagi’s menu brings some Korean dishes to the mix like bulgogi and pajeon (Korean scallion pancakes), and the popular Hawaiian poke bowls have a spot too. Yagi also makes sure to offer vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Specialty maki rolls are where the customers can try a variety of ingredients mixing together to form unique tastes. For something with a kick, there’s the Diablo roll, which starts off sounding like normal maki but takes a turn when it’s rolled in flaming cheese puffs and topped with jalapenos and sriracha.

Bulgogi is used in many of the rolls here to add the savory taste of meat to the smooth sensation of raw fish, like in the Yagi roll. Simple enjoyment of nigiri and sashimi can be indulged in, either by plate or by piece.

Guests who aren’t interested in sushi will still find some options to enjoy, from filet mignon to a bulgogi burger, and of course hibachi. Kids have their own menu as well, and there are plenty of ice cream desserts to top off a meal.

Having had a few months to work out kinks, the grass appears to be pretty green for this goat. No matter if you’re a local or just passing through, if you enjoy the occasional head-butt to the taste buds, experiencing one of the creative rolls at Yagi Sushi and Hibachi will be sure to delight.

If you go

What: Yagi Sushi and Hibachi

Where: 47 Da Gullah Way, Pawleys Island

Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Information: yagisushi.com, 843-314-8484

Price: $3-14 starters, $7-35 entrees