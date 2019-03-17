Owners of Murrells Inlet bar set to open sushi & hibachi restaurant on Grand Strand

Tommy Hauser and his business partners have plenty of familiarity with sushi.
After all, Hauser, Shannon Edmonds and Joe Kralich all worked together at King Kong Sushi at Broadway at the Beach for years.
Now, they’re taking a shot at opening up their own sushi restaurant. Hauser said Yagi Sushi & Hibachi is set to open toward the end of March in the Pawleys Island location that formerly housed Indo Asian Bistro & Sushi at 47A Dagullah Way.
“It’s something we have a lot of experience in so we figured we’d take a shot at it,” said Hauser, who worked at King Kong Sushi for 10 years.
The menu — as the restaurant name indicates — will be heavily based on sushi and hibachi. However, it will also offer dishes featuring filet, ribeye, shrimp, scallop, chicken, poke bowls, Yuzu kosho scallops, wasabi gyu dare filet and Korean short ribs.
As for the sushi, Hauser said he believes Yagi will separate itself from others by offering “unique rolls” at reasonable prices.
“We’re hoping it’s going to be the best sushi around for the Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet area — especially for the price point,” Hauser said. “We’re trying to give you a solid product for the right price.”
Hauser said the building for Yagi is nearly completely remodeled with new paint, furniture, decor and more.
“It’s going to be completely different from the place it was originally,” he said.
After leaving King Kong Sushi, Hauser partnered with Edmonds and Kralich to open The G.O.A.T. Bar & Grill in Murrells Inlet. The G.O.A.T. opened in October 2017 and Hauser said it’s been a success thus far, mainly thanks to establishing a connection in the community. That’s something he believes can translate to Yagi a little farther south.
“We’ve just got good food and good service,” Hauser said. “We understand what customer service brings to the table. Really that’s what kind of put us on the map. We remember people’s names, we remember what they’re drinking, so everybody always feels welcome. We’ve just established regular after regular after regular. All those people that come in once, they come in again.”
Yagi is hiring servers and kitchen staff and is accepting applications Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
