New Italian, pizza restaurant set to open next week

A new Italian restaurant that serves up pizza along with other specialties is opening its doors in Surfside Beach next week.
Located at 1900 Highway 17 Business, Casa Calamari will open on July 16. It's located in the space formerly occupied by Chasers Pub & Grub, which was only open for about three months.
Casa Calamari is under the same management of Hot Tomato, a popular brick oven pizza and Italian restaurant in Myrtle Beach.
The new restaurant features menu items such as salads, pasta, seafood, sandwiches and several Italian meat dishes.
It also offers delivery and is open every day of the week.
