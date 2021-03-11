New development to bring shopping and nearly 300 apartments to Carolina Forest

Nearly 300 apartment units and some storefronts are planned for the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach next year, developers announced this week.

Hawthorne at The Mill will offer 290 one-, two- and three-bedroom units near the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Road and construction is set to be complete next summer, according to a news release from developer The Sembler Company. The apartment complex will stretch across 11 buildings and feature amenities like a gym, pool, game room and grill.

The company referenced the Myrtle Beach area’s quick growth as a reason for settling on Carolina Forest as the destination for a “grocery-anchored” development. A new Publix grocery store in the same vicinity was announced this week, set to open late in 2022.

The release listed options that could be part of the commercial use of the development, including fast-casual restaurants, medical offices, hotels, retailers and gas stations. The shopping center is expected to be complete by summer of 2022.

“We are looking forward to bringing the residents of Carolina Forest a full roster of high-quality shopping, dining, and service amenities that they can enjoy without having to leave their own community,” Sembler’s Senior Vice President of Development Josh Beyer said in the release.

More information on residential leasing will be released soon, the release said. Price ranges for the units weren’t available at the time of publication.