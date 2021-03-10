This grocery store chain is set to open a new location in Carolina Forest area

The Myrtle Beach area will welcome its seventh Publix store, the grocery store chain announced Tuesday.

Publix has secured a lease at the southwest corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive, according to a news release from the company. The company’s second location in the Carolina Forest area is set to open in late 2022.

The grocery store has five locations on the Grand Strand, with a sixth set to open in the Market Common area in 2022. Publix stores already exist in Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island.