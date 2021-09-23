Grand Strand pier guide: Explore these 7 oceanfront public fishing piers

The Grand Strand is home to numerous piers that offers a variety of activities, including live music, arcade games and fishing.

There are seven public piers that locals and visitors can visit. Take a look.

North Myrtle Beach

1. Cherry Grove Pier

The Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. May 29, 2021. JASON LEE

The pier was built in the early 1950s and has been remodeled and extended following Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

The Prince family has owned the pier since 1965, according to the pier’s website. There have been many world record catches at the pier, including a 1,780 pound Tiger Shark and a record 98 pound Tarpon.

A one-day fishing pass includes $3 for admission and $7.50 a rod. A one-day rod rental is $24 with a $30 deposit. Anglers can also be purchased for $16 for half a day after 3 p.m.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. everyday.

Myrtle Beach

2. Apache Pier

The Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Aug. 11, 2021. JASON LEE

The pier, which is part of the Apache Family Campground, offers live entertainment during the summer, arcade games and fishing.

The daily fishing rate is $10.50 for two rods. Rods are available to rent, and those looking to walk, must pay $2. Kids 10 and under are free.

Croakers, an oceanfront restaurant and bar located on the pier, is open seasonally.

It is open all year and is the East coast’s longest wooden pier, the website for the pier says. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

3. Myrtle Beach State Park Pier

The Myrtle Beach State Park Pier. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Aug. 11, 2021. JASON LEE

On this pier, visitors can enjoy fishing and crabbing.

A state license is not required, but daily and annual passes must be purchased to fish on the pier, the state parks’ website states. Fishing rods can be rented from the gift shop for $25 a day and a refundable $25 deposit for each rod, which comes with a daily fishing pass.

Prices for daily passes:

Ages 5 and under- Free

Ages 6 through 15- $3

Ages 16 and older- $8

Ages 65 and older and disabled- $5

There are also 7-day passes, which are only available for registered Myrtle Beach State Park campers. Hours for the pier are 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday.

4. Pier 14

View from the Pier 14 overlooking downtown Myrtle Beach S.C. Aug. 11, 2021. JASON LEE

The pier offers dining and fishing, along with a gift and tackle shop.

A fishing pass is $7 and a pole rental is $8 with a $20 refundable deposit. A second pole is $2.

A pier has also stood at the location of Pier 14 since 1926, which is located on N. Ocean Boulevard, according to the pier’s website. The pier opened as a nightclub and dinner spot in 1984, but it didn’t fare well. Under a new owner in 1986, it became a food and beverage joint. In 1989, Hurricane Hugo destroyed the 90-foot pier but the restaurant remained. The restaurant reopened the following year.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.

5. 2nd Avenue Pier

The 2nd Avenue Pier and Wicked Tuna Restaurant. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Aug. 11, 2021. JASON LEE

The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk & Promenade ends at the pier on 2nd Avenue North. The three-story structure includes a Wicked Tuna, which opened in 2019. The restaurant occupies the top two floors and both are fully enclosed by 240 degrees of glass for unobstructed views of the ocean.

Visitors can walk and fish on the pier. It costs $2 per person to walk the pier for a day. To fish on the pier without a rod rental, it costs $12 for person. To rent a rod, it costs $32, which includes a daily fishing pass and bait.

There is also a gift shop at this location. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

6. Springmade Pier

The Springmaid Pier has been rebuilt following storm damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The structure, 1,060 feet long and 24-feet wide was built with concrete and steel in four sections to more easily repair future storm damage. July 2, 2020 JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

The 1,000-foot pier, which is just off the southern-most point of Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, features a restaurant, gift and tackle shop.

The pier reopened last July after it was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Construction on the pier began May 2019. It took about 14 months to construct the pier, which was built in five sections to easily repair any future damage.

The pier is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. It costs $5 to park at the pier, $3 to walk and $12 to fish. Season passes are available.

The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton oversees the pier. Hours are subject to change, so check the pier’s Facebook page to stay up to date.

Garden City

7. The Pier at Garden City

Garden City Beach Pier just south of Myrtle Beach in Horry County S.C. Aug. 11, 2021. JASON LEE

Garden City’s pier is another place along the Grand Strand for fishing. Adult pass is $10 and children’s pass is $5, according to the pier’s Facebook page.

It features an arcade, live music and has karaoke on some days. There is also a cafe, bar and a tackle shop.

The Murrells Inlet Marshwalk is nearby and an ice cream shop is next door.

It is open all day.

The pier is usually closed in January and February.

Surfside Beach

8. Surfside Pier

People lay out and walk along the beach near the Surfside Pier Tuesday afternoon in Surfside Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The fishing pier is not open. It was partially destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Construction began on the new pier in December after a series of delays. The pier will be raised 10 feet higher, providing more protection from storm surges.