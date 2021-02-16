Local

New grocery store coming to Market Common area in Myrtle Beach. Here’s what to expect

A Publix Super Market will soon be arriving in Myrtle Beach’s popular Market Common neighborhood, the company said Monday.

The grocery store, opening in 2022, will be the sixth in the Grand Strand. The company already has locations in Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island.

The Carolina Forest location is the closet one to Market Common currently but is nearly 10 miles away.

The store’s announcement came Monday, when Publix said it had officially secured a lease for the space the store will go. It will be located on the southeast corner of US-Hwy. 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, down the street from the South Strand Medical Center.

Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and across South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Communication. He began working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he has bylines in three of the state’s largest print media outlets as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, housing and the LGBTQ+ community.
