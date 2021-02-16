New grocery store coming to Market Common area in Myrtle Beach. Here’s what to expect

A Publix Super Market will soon be arriving in Myrtle Beach’s popular Market Common neighborhood, the company said Monday.

The grocery store, opening in 2022, will be the sixth in the Grand Strand. The company already has locations in Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island.

The Carolina Forest location is the closet one to Market Common currently but is nearly 10 miles away.

The store’s announcement came Monday, when Publix said it had officially secured a lease for the space the store will go. It will be located on the southeast corner of US-Hwy. 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, down the street from the South Strand Medical Center.