Carolina Panthers deal would bring $150 million investment to SC

No contract has been signed, but the Carolina Panthers and South Carolina lawmakers are strongly working on a deal to move the professional football team’s headquarters and training facilities out of Charlotte and across the border into South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster made the announcement Wednesday, standing in front of House and Senate leadership, most of whom attended a private meeting at the Governor’s Mansion that morning with Panthers owner David Tepper to discuss move details.

Tepper, nor other Panthers employees or members of his legal team who privately met, did not attend the press conference.

McMaster said the potential Panthers’ investment could help spur about $150 million over a four-year period.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

“This is a very exciting moment for South Carolina,” said McMaster, who said Wednesday talks between Tepper and South Carolina leaders have been going on for months — at least since January, The State has learned. “Of course, we’ve got a long way to go.”

‘We know we can outrun anyone on the field’

While no ink has been drawn, South Carolina is in play to be the new home to the Panthers’ facilities, S.C. leaders said.

State lawmakers already are hoping to push new legislation filed Wednesday through the respective committees as quickly as possible to make the team eligible for specific incentives — for example, tax breaks and infrastructure improvements — that have been used by state leaders to lure other economic powerhouses such as Boeing in North Charleston and Volvo in Berkeley County.

At the Mansion Wednesday, McMaster said Tepper expressed interest in moving 150 employees to a site in York or Lancaster counties, an estimated pay roll of $190 million a year. However, The State learned Monday that Rock Hill is very much on the table.

Last month, the Panthers met with Rock Hill Mayor John Getts and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, whose district borders the Carolinas.

While no location has been announced, the property would have to be big enough to fit the facilities Tepper wants to have built.

McMaster said if the Panthers come, the property will include practice fields, parking, offices and other necessary facilities. But construction would not stop there. McMaster also said there is a potential to collaborate and bring hotels, restaurants and retail.

When asked whether he’s worried about competing bids from North Carolina, McMaster said he’s confident a deal will be sealed.

“We’re not concerned about that,” he said. “We’re thinking about South Carolina. We know we can outrun anyone on the field.”