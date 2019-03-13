Panthers owner David Tepper arrives at SC Governor’s Mansion

The owner of the Carolina Panthers has arrived at the S.C. Governor’s Mansion to discuss with Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders the possible moving of the NFL team’s headquarters and practice facility to South Carolina.
The State learned Monday that Rock Hill is in play for a new site for the team. Panthers leaders have met with Rock Hill mayor John Gettys and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, who represents the district just south of Charlotte across state lines.
The meeting is a continuation of talks this year between the Panthers and state and local S.C. leaders, The State also learned Monday.
Up for discussion? The talk likely will focus, in part, on what the state can do to help the team with incentives, including helping with roads, water and sewer infrastructure associated with a site.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Check back for details.
Comments