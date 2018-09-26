Untreated waste water flowing into Waccamaw River after flooding hits treatment plant

The Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority notified the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday that its Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant is not currently operational due to flooding from Hurricane Florence.
Untreated waste water is now being discharged into a tributary that feeds into the Waccamaw River.
Citizens are advised to avoid all contact with water around and downstream of the facility.
DHEC recommends citizens minimize contact with all flood waters including impacted rivers and streams. There are many health concerns including infectious diseases, diarrheal diseases, wound infections and chemicals, and safety concerns including drowning, injuries, electrical hazards and bites from animals and insects including snakes, floating balls of fire ants and other wildlife.
DHEC is monitoring the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority and other public water and wastewater systems across areas impacted by flooding.
