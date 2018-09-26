Untreated waste water flowing into Waccamaw River after flooding hits treatment plant

The Waccamaw River at Conway crested Wednesday at well over 21 feet, flooding many downtown homes as well as the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority’s Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant, allowing untreated waste water to be discharged into a tributary that feeds into the Waccamaw River, according to S.C. DHEC. Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com