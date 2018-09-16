Waccamaw waters rising from Florence rains

Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.
By
Up Next
Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.
By

Latest News

Flood waters inches away from Grand Strand homes with more rain ahead

By Hannah Smoot And Jason Lee

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

jlee@thesunnews.com

September 16, 2018 10:57 AM

Longs

Small communities almost 10 miles inland from the Grand Strand coast are already flooded and expecting more rain and rising rivers, in the wake of Tropical Storm Florence.

Just south of Longs, S.C., Sunday morning, the Waccamaw River spilled over its banks at the Chris Anderson Memorial Landing.

Rising water levels throughout the week could lead to unsafe driving conditions along many routes, such as S.C. Highway 9.

In some areas, flood waters have already overtopped roadways, such as parts of S.C. Hwy. 905, between Hwys. 22 and 9.

Nearby residential areas, like the Red Bluff community, saw yards and many streets underwater on Sunday. In one yard, water was creeping dangerously close - less than one foot away - from a family’s front door.

Water has crossed the roadway on SC 905 in the Red Bluff community. Nearby yards are completely underwater and water is just a foot from reaching the door of one nearby home.

By

  Comments  