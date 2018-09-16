Flood waters inches away from Grand Strand homes with more rain ahead

Small communities almost 10 miles inland from the Grand Strand coast are already flooded and expecting more rain and rising rivers, in the wake of Tropical Storm Florence.
Just south of Longs, S.C., Sunday morning, the Waccamaw River spilled over its banks at the Chris Anderson Memorial Landing.
Rising water levels throughout the week could lead to unsafe driving conditions along many routes, such as S.C. Highway 9.
In some areas, flood waters have already overtopped roadways, such as parts of S.C. Hwy. 905, between Hwys. 22 and 9.
Nearby residential areas, like the Red Bluff community, saw yards and many streets underwater on Sunday. In one yard, water was creeping dangerously close - less than one foot away - from a family’s front door.
Comments