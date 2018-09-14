Hurricane Florence Friday live updates: Coast awakes after fierce night of wind and rain

As Hurricane Florence hurtles into the Carolinas and residents face what’s now a Category 1 storm, our reporters and photojournalists are on the coast and across the region. Their Thursday reports are here and their Wednesday reports are here.

You can follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/newsobserver/lists/hurricane-mcclatchy

Myrtle Beach, SC: Dogs left without food and water

6:44 a.m.: Police say three dogs were left at an evacuated home without food or water.

Officers were called to a home on Clark Street in reference to animal cruelty and found two small white dogs inside a chain-linked kennel, a report said. Police said there was also a small black dog inside the home.

While investigating, police found out the people who lived at the home had evacuated and would not be back until Sunday, authorities said.

Animal control took the dogs. The report does not say whether the suspect will face charges.

— HANNAH L. STRONG

Morehead City, NC: A fierce night

6:33 a.m.: After a night of relentless wind and rain, Morehead City woke to more of the same early Friday. The fierce wind often sounded like someone pounding on the door of the Quality Inn in town.

Power has been off for hours. Landline phones are out, and cell coverage is going in and out.

— ANDREW CARTER

Wilmington, NC: A dark morning

6:20 a.m.: Wilmington woke to blackness and howling winds Friday as the monster Hurricane Florence finally came ashore.

Much if not all the city endured what could be a multi-day assault without power, navigating dark rooms with head lamps while trees bent double outside.

Flash flood warnings were in effect, and heavy winds with sideways rain made venturing outside impossible.

— JOSH SHAFFER

